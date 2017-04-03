West End news

The tradition of five West End Monroe County and two East End Carbon County churches gathering for the midweek Lenten service and preceding simple supper continues tonight at Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Trachsville. Zion Lutheran in Brodheadsville has a Lenten supper and Bible study at 6 p.m. with a Lenten worship service at 7:30 p.m. Members of the Indian Mountain Ladies Golf League will host an orientation/dinner meeting tonight for the 2017 season, at Cherry's Restaurant in Kresgeville, beginning at 6 p.m. Ladies of all handicaps are invited to join this friendly, noncompetitive nine-hole league which meets at 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoons.

