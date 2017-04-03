West End news

West End news

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times News

The tradition of five West End Monroe County and two East End Carbon County churches gathering for the midweek Lenten service and preceding simple supper continues tonight at Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Trachsville. Zion Lutheran in Brodheadsville has a Lenten supper and Bible study at 6 p.m. with a Lenten worship service at 7:30 p.m. Members of the Indian Mountain Ladies Golf League will host an orientation/dinner meeting tonight for the 2017 season, at Cherry's Restaurant in Kresgeville, beginning at 6 p.m. Ladies of all handicaps are invited to join this friendly, noncompetitive nine-hole league which meets at 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brodheadsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09) Mar 10 zio dbl std 14
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Mdruddy 168
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan '17 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Dec '16 rosemarie cobb 14
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
See all Brodheadsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brodheadsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 05 at 9:59PM EDT

Brodheadsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brodheadsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Brodheadsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC