Learn a Tree Pruning Essentialsa at workshopin Brodheadsville
Leif Abbey, Penn State Master Gardener, will present “Tree Pruning Essentials” from 10 to 11 a.m. April 29 at Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville. The workshop is for those who feel intimidated by the need to tame an ornamental or shade tree, or would like to know why, when and how to prune to ensure optimal tree health.
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
