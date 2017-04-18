Chestnuthill reapproves plans for St....

Chestnuthill reapproves plans for St....

The Chestnuthill supervisors held a brief second monthly meeting on Tuesday evening to reapprove plans for the 715 Professional Building. The 715 Professional Building will house medical offices for St. Luke's University Health Network at the corner of Routes 209 and 715 in Brodheadsville.

