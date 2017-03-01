Brodheadsville man charged with insur...

Brodheadsville man charged with insurance fraud

1 hr ago

The arrest is the result of an investigation into McKingley's company, Service Boss International, Inc., a Dalton residential and commercial cleaning and janitorial service. According to the task force, Service Boss entered into a contract to provide janitorial and other services for Scranton Preparatory School on Nov. 1, 2013.

