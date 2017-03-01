Brodheadsville man charged with insurance fraud
The arrest is the result of an investigation into McKingley's company, Service Boss International, Inc., a Dalton residential and commercial cleaning and janitorial service. According to the task force, Service Boss entered into a contract to provide janitorial and other services for Scranton Preparatory School on Nov. 1, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|Feb 27
|briguy
|13
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC