3rd person charged in $27K Slate Belt...

3rd person charged in $27K Slate Belt burglary spree

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: NJ.com

A Monroe County woman is facing nearly 30 charges for her role in a string of summer burglaries that netted nearly $26,700 in stolen goods. Charged is Christina A. Leichliter, 39, of the 600 block of Frable Road, Brodheadsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brodheadsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09) Mar 10 zio dbl std 14
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Mdruddy 168
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan '17 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Dec '16 rosemarie cobb 14
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
See all Brodheadsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brodheadsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 05 at 9:59PM EDT

Brodheadsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brodheadsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Brodheadsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC