Vandals to pay for repairs to damaged...

Vandals to pay for repairs to damaged fields

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, Pennsylvania -- Two ball fields behind Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church near Brodheadsville were damaged a week ago. Three of the four vandals, who are high school seniors, have come forward and now the church is making them pay for what they have done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brodheadsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 31 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Dec '16 rosemarie cobb 14
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Carbon has not received Elks demolition... Aug '16 Welcome to my world 3
Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08) Aug '16 Stephen Marino 13
See all Brodheadsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brodheadsville Forum Now

Brodheadsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brodheadsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Brodheadsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC