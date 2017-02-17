Vandals to pay for repairs to damaged fields
Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, Pennsylvania -- Two ball fields behind Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church near Brodheadsville were damaged a week ago. Three of the four vandals, who are high school seniors, have come forward and now the church is making them pay for what they have done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Carbon has not received Elks demolition...
|Aug '16
|Welcome to my world
|3
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC