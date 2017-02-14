Teens vandalize Pleasant Valley church...
A local church's fields were vandalized on Friday afternoon, resulting in what could amount to thousands of dollars in damage. The baseball fields adjoining Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Brodheadsville suffered extensive damage from three vehicles driving on the grass.
