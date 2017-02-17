Driver faces DUI charges after...

A 59-year-old Brodheadsville man is facing DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash at about 9:25 p.m. Feb. 5 at the intersection of Old Route 115 and Hamilton South Road in Ross Township. State police at Lehighton said Thomas M. Cunningham, the driver of one of the vehicles, was seriously injured.

