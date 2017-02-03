Counselor sentenced in Brodheadsville...

Counselor sentenced in Brodheadsville Medicaid fraud

Michael Johnston, 56, former owner/operator of Vision Counseling Services in Brodheadsville, was sentenced Thursday to two years and four months to five years in state prison after pleading guilty in a Medicaid insurance billing fraud case. Johnston pleaded guilty to billing his patients' insurance provider more than $100,000 for mental health services he never provided to the patients.

