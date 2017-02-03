Brodheadsville man gets 15 to 32 years for sex trafficking minor Updated Feb 4, 2017 at
A Brodheadsville man Friday received a maximum prison sentence of 32 years for the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old Wayne County girl. Mr. Brown, 42, lured the girl from her home in Oregon Twp., Wayne County, June 29 and took her to his residence, got her drunk and posted a partially nude photo of her on the internet.
