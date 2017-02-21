Baby Calf Stolen from Farm in Poconos
Cattle graze in the pasture at the Altemose beef farm near Brodheadsville, but the head count is one less than it should be. "When we came back in the morning, there were more tracks from a random person and footsteps into the barn, and when they counted the baby calves, there was one gone out of the ten," said Jarrad Altemose.
