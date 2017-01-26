Two charged in Monroe, Northampton burglaries
Two people are charged in connection with burglaries at cigarette stores in Scotrun, Brodheadsville and Wind Gap and at a bank in Washington Township, Northampton County. Juan Salvador Reyes, 35, of Bangor, is charged with burglary and other offenses while Clara Ann Donovan, 41, also of Bangor, is charged with conspiracy to those offenses.
