Two charged in Monroe, Northampton burglaries

Two people are charged in connection with burglaries at cigarette stores in Scotrun, Brodheadsville and Wind Gap and at a bank in Washington Township, Northampton County. Juan Salvador Reyes, 35, of Bangor, is charged with burglary and other offenses while Clara Ann Donovan, 41, also of Bangor, is charged with conspiracy to those offenses.

