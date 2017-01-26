Bomb scare causes problems in Polk Township

After being told to get help for his alcoholism or leave Paul's House, a Polk Township transitional housing facility for struggling U.S. military veterans, a tenant left in anger and later retaliated by causing a bomb scare that shut down the area for more than two hours Thursday, according to witnesses. U.S. Special Forces veteran Mark Baylis heads the Brodheadsville-based Veterans Assisted Living and Out Reach Clinic Foundation, which helps veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, drug/alcohol addictions, unemployment and Veterans Administration paperwork issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.