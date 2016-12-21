West End news
The Western Pocono Women's Club has planned to visit the Getz Personal Care Home today to bring some holiday cheer, a cookie social, to the residents, and perhaps a bearded visitor. Our Lady Queen of Peace Church has an Advent presentation: A Journey to the Inn - An Advent Celebration, scheduled for 6tonight in the church atrium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec 14
|Ren
|20
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Carbon has not received Elks demolition...
|Aug '16
|Welcome to my world
|3
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|Benjamin Shealey
|167
|Terrible roadways
|Aug '16
|pothole probs in PA
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Tom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC