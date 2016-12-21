Police investigate armed robbery at First Keystone bank in Brodheadsville
Pennsylvania State Police's Fern Ridge barracks has confirmed that First Keystone Community Bank in Brodheadsville was robbed on Monday afternoon. The unknown assailant demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, and upon securing the money in an orange Nike drawstring backpack fled the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec 14
|Ren
|20
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Carbon has not received Elks demolition...
|Aug '16
|Welcome to my world
|3
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|Benjamin Shealey
|167
|Terrible roadways
|Aug '16
|pothole probs in PA
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Tom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC