Clinic Pairing Service Dogs with Reti...

Clinic Pairing Service Dogs with Retired Vets

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A veterans rehabilitation center in the Poconos is offering a service to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. These two pups - Wiley and Casper - are all fun and games but they also have a job to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brodheadsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec 14 Ren 20
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Carbon has not received Elks demolition... Aug '16 Welcome to my world 3
Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08) Aug '16 Stephen Marino 13
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Aug '16 Benjamin Shealey 167
News Terrible roadways Aug '16 pothole probs in PA 1
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Aug '16 Tom 13
See all Brodheadsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brodheadsville Forum Now

Brodheadsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brodheadsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Brodheadsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC