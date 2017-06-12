Low turnout forecast for gubernatorial primaries
BRISTOL, Va. - Turnout is expected to be light today as Virginia voters cast ballots in both Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primary elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol VA City Counci
|37 min
|Bee Happy
|570
|Bristol City Little League
|1 hr
|believer
|18
|Congrats VA High ???? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|believer
|21
|That Guy With The Sign
|6 hr
|I know
|3
|Which Bristol VA Officer has wrote you a ticket?
|8 hr
|Fox
|2
|melinda
|Jun 11
|big Johnson
|3
|Dr Halstead (Mar '14)
|Jun 7
|NurseMae
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC