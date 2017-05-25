Report: Millennials Spark New Growth ...

Report: Millennials Spark New Growth in RV Sales

With summer approaching and outdoor sites beckoning, Amy Buckles just put a deposit down on a ticket to adventure - her first new travel trailer. As reported by USA Today , the 35-year-old newcomer from Bristol, Va., is among the first-time recreational vehicle buyers expected to drive sales to a new record this year, the highest since the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association started tracking sales in 1979.

