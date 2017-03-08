Wife of man who died in jail accepts ...

Wife of man who died in jail accepts $6,000 settlement

Friday Mar 10

The wife of a man who died in custody at the Kingsport City Jail has accepted a $6,000 settlement with the city. The Kingsport Times-News reports that Judy Honaker, of Bristol, Virginia, had filed a lawsuit in 2015 after her husband, Benjamin McDowell Honaker, was found not breathing in his cell in September 2014.

