King Tire adds ContiLifeCycle at 2nd plant

King Tire Service Inc. has renewed its commitment to the ContiLifeCycle retreading system and converted its second plant, in Bristol, Va., to the Conti system, according to Continental Tire the Americas L.L.C. King Tire was the first ContiLifeCycle partner in the U.S., agreeing in 2011 to convert its retread plant in Bluefield to the Conti system. The location in Bristol is a former Blevins Tire & Recapping shop that King Tire took over in 2014 and continued to operate until now as a Marangoni-system operation, according to Ed King, vice president of King Tire Service and manager of recapping and warehousing.

