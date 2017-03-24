Introducing Kristi Stanley & Running ...

Introducing Kristi Stanley & Running Blind

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 24, 2017 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Kristi Stanley , talented country and bluegrass singer from southwestern Virginia, has announced the members of her new touring band, Running Blind. Her debut album is expected soon from Union House Records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candace maiden 43 min Judge Not 4
Bristol VA City Counci 2 hr Blsylock 358
Sophie wise 8 hr somebody 5
nascar tix 22 hr Speedy Spam Spunk 2
Melissa Winchell Apr 22 James 13
plasma donating make some money (Aug '12) Apr 21 Tennessee123 76
bristol drug court Apr 20 Democrappy 14
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bristol, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC