Introducing Kristi Stanley & Running Blind
Kristi Stanley , talented country and bluegrass singer from southwestern Virginia, has announced the members of her new touring band, Running Blind. Her debut album is expected soon from Union House Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
