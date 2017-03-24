Gillespie talks tax cuts, veterans issues in Bristol stop
Virginia republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie talks about veteran's care during a stop at the Bristol Public Library early Friday. Virginia republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie talks about veteran's care during a stop at the Bristol Public Library early Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exit 7 Bristol VA
|15 hr
|Concerned City Re...
|3
|sol tests are not required for elementary and m...
|19 hr
|JD Way
|3
|Bristol VA City Counci
|19 hr
|Payback
|370
|Who dat old red head at Sams Club
|Sun
|MoGo
|52
|Sophie wise
|Sun
|somebody
|10
|Bi-Dry Basement water proofing system - horrible (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Pee wee Herman
|7
|Miss Wallace
|Fri
|Leroy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC