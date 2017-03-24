Gillespie talks tax cuts, veterans is...

Gillespie talks tax cuts, veterans issues in Bristol stop

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 24, 2017 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Virginia republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie talks about veteran's care during a stop at the Bristol Public Library early Friday. Virginia republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie talks about veteran's care during a stop at the Bristol Public Library early Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exit 7 Bristol VA 15 hr Concerned City Re... 3
sol tests are not required for elementary and m... 19 hr JD Way 3
Bristol VA City Counci 19 hr Payback 370
Who dat old red head at Sams Club Sun MoGo 52
Sophie wise Sun somebody 10
Bi-Dry Basement water proofing system - horrible (Dec '13) Sat Pee wee Herman 7
Miss Wallace Fri Leroy 7
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bristol, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC