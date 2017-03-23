As final anchor store nears closing, Bristol Mall shops for alternatives
Although the last remaining anchor store at the Bristol Mall is just days away from closing, one of the mall's new owners said the mall will not follow suit. Ashwin Desai, a New Jersey-based real estate investor and three other men purchased the mall last March under the name Sunstar Keshav LLC in an online auction for $2.6 million.
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southeastern Pain Managment Center - Bristol ... (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Peadody
|19
|Bristol VA City Counci
|3 hr
|Just Me
|258
|todd mullins
|5 hr
|old buddy
|25
|Candace & Clint
|Fri
|CALL EM OUT
|1
|Discovery Church Bristol Tennessee
|Fri
|CALL EM OUT
|18
|Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers
|Fri
|Wasachristian
|16
|Shearer's Foods..how much do they pay? (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Democrap ...
|21
