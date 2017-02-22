Senior alert issued for Va. man belie...

Senior alert issued for Va. man believed to be in danger

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man last been in Bristol, Va. Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
todd mullins 21 min easy 19
Bristol VA City Counci 10 hr Agreed 214
Beautiful Lady N Black SUV 13 hr Wishing an Dreaming 8
Garick Zikan, WCYB News (Mar '14) 17 hr Just Sayin 26
trade wife pics (Nov '12) 19 hr Todd mullins 21
News Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers 23 hr Round1 14
Discovery Church Bristol Tennessee Sat Me and Mine 15
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Bristol, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,681,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC