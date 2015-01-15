Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to ...

Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers

There are 15 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from Saturday Feb 25, titled Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:

The Bristol Virginia Police Department has added decals proclaiming "In God We Trust" to the back bumper or trunk of its vehicles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
notchristian

Bristol, VA

#1 Saturday Mar 4
its bull shit... how about separation of church and state?!

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mr ED

Chilhowie, VA

#2 Saturday Mar 4
notchristian wrote:
its bull shit... how about separation of church and state?!
NO SUCH THING ANYMORE UNDER THE TRUMP GUY

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
AmAChristian

Kingsport, TN

#3 Saturday Mar 4
notchristian wrote:
its bull shit... how about separation of church and state?!
You obviously have no clue what separation of church and state actually means.
Look on your US currency and you will see "In God We Trust." If it hurts your little fanny that bad, send your money to me. I bet you have no problem spending cash or receiving cash.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sad

Gate City, VA

#4 Saturday Mar 4
If it was another religion, like Islam, no one would object. The liberal America of today is scared of God and what the Bible stands for.

Judged:

5

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump is ya daddy

Bee, VA

#5 Saturday Mar 4
I personally like the decals, but I think a far left wing organization/attorney will force them to remove them. Just a matter of time.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wasachristian

Bristol, TN

#6 Tuesday Mar 7
AmAChristian wrote:
<quoted text>

You obviously have no clue what separation of church and state actually means.
Look on your US currency and you will see "In God We Trust." If it hurts your little fanny that bad, send your money to me. I bet you have no problem spending cash or receiving cash.
LOL, this is great. I'm gonna speak that guy right quick. Maybe he and myself are sick and fucking tired of the city spending money wastefully. Do you really think that the broke ass city of Bristol VA didn't squeeze out the money for that ? Do you think that all those officers are going to come out of pocket for that, when their checks don't reflect what they ought to be paid ? I doubt it. And as for your holier than thou attitude is exactly whats wrong with the church in the first place. "It's better to be an Atheist than a greedy Christian"

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump is ya daddy

Bee, VA

#7 Tuesday Mar 7
Wasachristian wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL, this is great. I'm gonna speak that guy right quick. Maybe he and myself are sick and fucking tired of the city spending money wastefully. Do you really think that the broke ass city of Bristol VA didn't squeeze out the money for that ? Do you think that all those officers are going to come out of pocket for that, when their checks don't reflect what they ought to be paid ? I doubt it. And as for your holier than thou attitude is exactly whats wrong with the church in the first place. "It's better to be an Atheist than a greedy Christian"
A church provided the decals.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
AmAChristian

Kingsport, TN

#8 Tuesday Mar 7
Wasachristian wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL, this is great. I'm gonna speak that guy right quick. Maybe he and myself are sick and fucking tired of the city spending money wastefully. Do you really think that the broke ass city of Bristol VA didn't squeeze out the money for that ? Do you think that all those officers are going to come out of pocket for that, when their checks don't reflect what they ought to be paid ? I doubt it. And as for your holier than thou attitude is exactly whats wrong with the church in the first place. "It's better to be an Atheist than a greedy Christian"
The City of Bristol, VA and Washington County, VA did not spend a single dime. The stickers were donated. Again, I bet you have no problem spending money that says "In God We Trust" and as for my attitude, I am better than no one and at no point will I ever reflect that.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wanda

Coeburn, VA

#9 Tuesday Mar 7
notchristian wrote:
its bull shit... how about separation of church and state?!
Don't worry yourself with it

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

United States

#10 Wednesday Mar 8
Wasachristian wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL, this is great. I'm gonna speak that guy right quick. Maybe he and myself are sick and fucking tired of the city spending money wastefully. Do you really think that the broke ass city of Bristol VA didn't squeeze out the money for that ? Do you think that all those officers are going to come out of pocket for that, when their checks don't reflect what they ought to be paid ? I doubt it. And as for your holier than thou attitude is exactly whats wrong with the church in the first place. "It's better to be an Atheist than a greedy Christian"
It wasn't your money Mr. Atheist....so don't worry about it!! I will pray for you though cause you are lost and that's very sad:(

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VA Law

Blountville, TN

#11 Saturday Mar 18
"In God We Trust" was placed on money in the early 50's just like "under God" was inserted into the pledge as a response to the irrational fear of Communists taking over the country. The Constitution prohibits a state sponsored religion as well as a religious test for elected officials. City property has absolutely no business advertising a religious ideology. It's that simple. Why some of you uneducated hicks don't grasp that is beyond me.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Apache

Bristol, VA

#12 Saturday Mar 18
So they trusted in God and God didn't allow the communist to take over... we may be uneducated but God has a word for you...FOOL

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
In God I Trust

Kingsport, TN

#13 Saturday Mar 18
VA Law wrote:
"In God We Trust" was placed on money in the early 50's just like "under God" was inserted into the pledge as a response to the irrational fear of Communists taking over the country. The Constitution prohibits a state sponsored religion as well as a religious test for elected officials. City property has absolutely no business advertising a religious ideology. It's that simple. Why some of you uneducated hicks don't grasp that is beyond me.
You are an idiot. The state nor the city is sponsoring any form of religion. This IS the official motto of the USA.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Round1

Abingdon, VA

#14 Sunday Mar 19
Well at least their EBT cards doesn't have in God we trust on it. Gotta love me a tree hugging liberal. And like already mentioned above, city and county was both donated so not once red in God we trust cent came out of your welfare a**.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Gate City, VA

#15 Wednesday
Look at the constitution, money, and pledge of allegiance. They all have that. No one ever said anything until Obama. There is a solution. Everyone who is feeling liberal please move to Mexico, Canada, or any other country. Feel free to sign up for welfare in their country.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bristol VA City Counci 1 hr Dewey Odum 225
todd mullins 11 hr jackwagon 22
Who dat old red head at Sams Club Wed Wondering 37
rachett ranch in Bristol,va Wed shotshoot 17
Shearer's Foods..how much do they pay? (Jan '11) Mar 20 Pam 20
Beautiful Lady N Black SUV Mar 19 Wishing an Dreaming 8
Garick Zikan, WCYB News (Mar '14) Mar 19 Just Sayin 26
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Bristol, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC