Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers
There are 15 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from Saturday Feb 25, titled Bristol PD adds "In God We Trust" to cruisers. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:
The Bristol Virginia Police Department has added decals proclaiming "In God We Trust" to the back bumper or trunk of its vehicles.
#1 Saturday Mar 4
its bull shit... how about separation of church and state?!
#2 Saturday Mar 4
NO SUCH THING ANYMORE UNDER THE TRUMP GUY
#3 Saturday Mar 4
You obviously have no clue what separation of church and state actually means.
Look on your US currency and you will see "In God We Trust." If it hurts your little fanny that bad, send your money to me. I bet you have no problem spending cash or receiving cash.
#4 Saturday Mar 4
If it was another religion, like Islam, no one would object. The liberal America of today is scared of God and what the Bible stands for.
#5 Saturday Mar 4
I personally like the decals, but I think a far left wing organization/attorney will force them to remove them. Just a matter of time.
#6 Tuesday Mar 7
LOL, this is great. I'm gonna speak that guy right quick. Maybe he and myself are sick and fucking tired of the city spending money wastefully. Do you really think that the broke ass city of Bristol VA didn't squeeze out the money for that ? Do you think that all those officers are going to come out of pocket for that, when their checks don't reflect what they ought to be paid ? I doubt it. And as for your holier than thou attitude is exactly whats wrong with the church in the first place. "It's better to be an Atheist than a greedy Christian"
#7 Tuesday Mar 7
A church provided the decals.
#8 Tuesday Mar 7
The City of Bristol, VA and Washington County, VA did not spend a single dime. The stickers were donated. Again, I bet you have no problem spending money that says "In God We Trust" and as for my attitude, I am better than no one and at no point will I ever reflect that.
#9 Tuesday Mar 7
Don't worry yourself with it
United States
#10 Wednesday Mar 8
It wasn't your money Mr. Atheist....so don't worry about it!! I will pray for you though cause you are lost and that's very sad:(
#11 Saturday Mar 18
"In God We Trust" was placed on money in the early 50's just like "under God" was inserted into the pledge as a response to the irrational fear of Communists taking over the country. The Constitution prohibits a state sponsored religion as well as a religious test for elected officials. City property has absolutely no business advertising a religious ideology. It's that simple. Why some of you uneducated hicks don't grasp that is beyond me.
#12 Saturday Mar 18
So they trusted in God and God didn't allow the communist to take over... we may be uneducated but God has a word for you...FOOL
#13 Saturday Mar 18
You are an idiot. The state nor the city is sponsoring any form of religion. This IS the official motto of the USA.
#14 Sunday Mar 19
Well at least their EBT cards doesn't have in God we trust on it. Gotta love me a tree hugging liberal. And like already mentioned above, city and county was both donated so not once red in God we trust cent came out of your welfare a**.
#15 Wednesday
Look at the constitution, money, and pledge of allegiance. They all have that. No one ever said anything until Obama. There is a solution. Everyone who is feeling liberal please move to Mexico, Canada, or any other country. Feel free to sign up for welfare in their country.
