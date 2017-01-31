Lonesome Pine To Play Boozy Creek

The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, for the New Year's Celebration at Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Va. The party starts at 4 p.m. An Alaska fish and chicken meal will be prepared by volunteers and available to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.