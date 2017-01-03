Cabelaa s will open new store in Gain...

Cabelaa s will open new store in Gainesville on March 9

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Cabela's said Tuesday that it plans to hold the official grand opening of its newest Virginia store in Gainesville on March 9. The 79,999-square-foot store, at 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, is Cabela's first location in the Washington D.C., metro area and the third in the state. The Sidney, Neb.-based outdoors retailer already has opened stores in the West Broad Marketplace in Henrico County and at The Falls development in Bristol, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith perigen (superintendent) 51 min Porrus Poope 10
who to contact city office ? 1 hr Chellie 3
Very Serious Job Opening 13 hr Used To Pray 20
The teacher who died in a wreck (Apr '13) 13 hr Used To Pray 16
Woman Always Walking On King Mill Pike 22 hr Tonya 35
WCYB's On-Air Talent Sun Girl 22
Jimmy Lane and Lisa Kelly Sat Big N Thick 2
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Bristol, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC