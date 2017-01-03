Cabelaa s will open new store in Gainesville on March 9

Cabela's said Tuesday that it plans to hold the official grand opening of its newest Virginia store in Gainesville on March 9. The 79,999-square-foot store, at 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, is Cabela's first location in the Washington D.C., metro area and the third in the state. The Sidney, Neb.-based outdoors retailer already has opened stores in the West Broad Marketplace in Henrico County and at The Falls development in Bristol, Va.

