Course helps teachers add "Crooked Road" to lessons
A course being offered at Wytheville Community College starting in January will enable K-12 teachers to incorporate Southwest Virginia music and traditions into their lesson plans via The Crooked Road. "Teaching on the Crooked Road" will be held 1 to 9 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month from January through May. The $225 course fee includes a field trip to two country music museums in Bristol and to Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, as well as attendance to WCC's Old Time and Bluegrass Jamboree.
