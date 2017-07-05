AAA reports Independence Day Gas Pric...

AAA reports Independence Day Gas Prices hit 13 Year Lows

The estimated 37.5 million Americans who hit the road on Independence Day found the lowest gas prices for the holiday in more than a decade, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. Although the national average of $2.23 was the lowest for the holiday in 12 years, state averages in the southeastern U.S. were the lowest in 13 years.

