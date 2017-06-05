Bill Clifton health update
Since reporting last week that bluegrass legend Bill Clifton had been hospitalized in Bristol, TN, we have received another update from his wife, Tineke Marburg. He had been admitted for emergency surgery to cut out several feet of dead and knotted intestine, and is now recovering in hospital.
