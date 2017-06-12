Wait for me
The world is changing at a fast pace making it difficult to keep up and even more difficult to know what it all means for us and our children and grandchildren. Only a generation ago, sixty percent of college students in American colleges were men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's all tha snitches round here (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Fact
|76
|Gatlingburg fire starters
|20 hr
|Mountain Tough
|11
|Tyler Montgomery (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Hmmmm
|16
|Alisha Peters
|Jun 9
|Alisha
|7
|Which is your favorite auto sport?
|Jun 9
|Drag racing fan
|1
|dentist redford (Apr '13)
|Jun 9
|Stupidityabound
|10
|Has anyone had a bad experience with Select Spe... (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Nurse
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC