City to negotiate with contractor for a lower price on new firehall
A couple of issues involving the Cleveland Fire Department came to the attention of the mayor and Cleveland City Council at Monday's meeting in the municipal building. A couple of issues involving the Cleveland Fire Department came to the attention of the mayor and Cleveland City Council at Monday's meeting in the municipal building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve French (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Darthsdroid
|34
|Anyone else missing stuff in Watauga
|9 hr
|Big dan
|1
|Pigeon Forge is Horrible (Jul '11)
|16 hr
|cannm
|37
|Gatlingburg fire starters
|20 hr
|Gatlinburg resident
|5
|Alisha Peters
|Jun 9
|Alisha
|7
|Which is your favorite auto sport?
|Jun 9
|Drag racing fan
|1
|dentist redford (Apr '13)
|Jun 9
|Stupidityabound
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC