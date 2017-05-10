AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alisha Peters
|4 hr
|Alisha
|7
|Which is your favorite auto sport?
|8 hr
|Drag racing fan
|1
|dentist redford (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Stupidityabound
|10
|Has anyone had a bad experience with Select Spe... (Jul '10)
|14 hr
|Nurse
|22
|Middle Eastern man taking photos in fairfield??
|17 hr
|wtf
|1
|Sullivan county Jail (Apr '08)
|Wed
|ms_apollo72
|200
|bristol police dept (Nov '14)
|Jun 7
|DemoCrappy
|115
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC