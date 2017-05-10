AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop...

AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alisha Peters 4 hr Alisha 7
Which is your favorite auto sport? 8 hr Drag racing fan 1
dentist redford (Apr '13) 14 hr Stupidityabound 10
Has anyone had a bad experience with Select Spe... (Jul '10) 14 hr Nurse 22
Middle Eastern man taking photos in fairfield?? 17 hr wtf 1
Sullivan county Jail (Apr '08) Wed ms_apollo72 200
bristol police dept (Nov '14) Jun 7 DemoCrappy 115
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Bristol, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC