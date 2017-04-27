AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Reach Ten Month High
Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday - the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday.
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Brianna Nickels Woodby?
|5 hr
|yup
|9
|Who's all tha snitches round here (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Brandy neal
|69
|puppy love
|Thu
|Caitlyn Jenner
|2
|scat (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Caitlyn Jenner
|15
|fun in bristol (Jan '11)
|May 3
|Karina
|11
|easy women of joy
|May 3
|Karina
|3
|Fitness center
|May 2
|Fitguy7639
|1
