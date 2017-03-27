Teen employee of Bristol restaurant saves unresponsive toddler's life
Kaela Eads, an 18-year-old employee at Pal's on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol Tennessee, performed CPR on a toddler that was not breathing outside the restaurant on Wednesday.
