Teen employee of Bristol restaurant saves unresponsive toddler's life

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Kaela Eads, an 18-year-old employee at Pal's on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol Tennessee, performed CPR on a toddler that was not breathing outside the restaurant on Wednesday.

