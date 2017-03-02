Bristol drive-thru worker performs CPR, saves childa s life
A Pal's employee in Bristol had a sudden opportunity to save a life Wednesday evening when a distressed mother showed up at the drive-thru window with her child in her arms, not breathing. Kaela Eads was finishing her shift at the Pal's on Volunteer Parkway when the cry for help came from the window.
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joleen Ward is a POS snitch
|3 hr
|im back
|1
|Anyone know Brianna Nickels Woodby?
|11 hr
|cantCMeNOW
|1
|Chad Baker @ BCS treats employees like dogs! An... (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Ssh12345
|16
|To the love of my life... (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Curious
|5
|Ben Talley (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Suthrnqt
|8
|Old Cars in Yard...
|Tue
|Wasachristian
|11
|Steve Johnson AKA Yankee
|Mon
|Trash
|1
