Tennessee's film industry experiencing significant growth

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Washington Times

In a state famous for its banjos and bluegrass, television and movie production certainly isn't the most acclaimed of the Volunteer State's entertainment industries. But a report released in January by the Center for Economic Research in Tennessee found video production employment has boomed in Tennessee since 2010, with the state ranking seventh in the country for employment in the illustrious industry.

