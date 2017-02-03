Josh Turner to perform at King University in March
The singer will perform March 31 at Viking Hall. The concert kicks off the university's alumni weekend, which is March 31-April 2. "King University is proud to include this event in our celebration of King's 150th-anniversary," said Denise Asbury, director of Development at King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chiropractor please!!!!! (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|MrJingles
|7
|Coupons
|15 hr
|Lovetosave
|5
|Anybody know her?
|19 hr
|SheBangs-SheBangs
|1
|nude pics of wcyb chicks (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Very curious
|4
|Does anybody know anything about Richard Merle ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Rick
|2
|Lesbian Names In Sullivan Co (Jun '16)
|Jan 31
|cockbong420x69
|22
|does anybody have info on Lisa Overcast ?
|Jan 26
|Trump dump poo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC