Josh Turner to perform at King University in March

The singer will perform March 31 at Viking Hall. The concert kicks off the university's alumni weekend, which is March 31-April 2. "King University is proud to include this event in our celebration of King's 150th-anniversary," said Denise Asbury, director of Development at King.

