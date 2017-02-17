'I Will Never Stop Looking,' Vows Missing Man's Pregnant Fiancee
The pregnant fiancA©e of James Matthew Ragan, a Bristol, Tennessee, man who disappeared during a fishing trip last week, says she'll never give up the search. "I can't give up hope ... I gotta keep going and I gotta keep praying," his fiancA©e, Jennifer Laughlin, told WJHL-TV on Thursday.
