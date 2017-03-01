Backlash prompts update to graduation requirements report Read Story Jason Gonzales, Tennessean
The Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday clarified its findings in a recent report that found one in three high school students graduated without meeting the state's requirements after it received considerable backlash from superintendents across the state. In a memo, the department said it didn't do enough to provide proper context behind the numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Bristol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|britteny tipton
|5 hr
|nutzaplente
|9
|Sullivan Co Jail Lawsuit NEEDS to happen!
|15 hr
|XXX
|3
|Country Club Bar and Grill (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Bruce_Woodby
|14
|bristol police dept (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Rintntn
|111
|HOA to homeowners who lost everything in Gatlin...
|Fri
|Show the World
|2
|3 bedroom
|Mar 2
|looking
|1
|English Mountain Football (Nov '08)
|Mar 2
|Come on man
|4,599
Find what you want!
Search Bristol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC