Backlash prompts update to graduation...

Backlash prompts update to graduation requirements report Read Story Jason Gonzales, Tennessean

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday clarified its findings in a recent report that found one in three high school students graduated without meeting the state's requirements after it received considerable backlash from superintendents across the state. In a memo, the department said it didn't do enough to provide proper context behind the numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
britteny tipton 5 hr nutzaplente 9
Sullivan Co Jail Lawsuit NEEDS to happen! 15 hr XXX 3
Country Club Bar and Grill (Jul '12) Fri Bruce_Woodby 14
bristol police dept (Nov '14) Fri Rintntn 111
News HOA to homeowners who lost everything in Gatlin... Fri Show the World 2
3 bedroom Mar 2 looking 1
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) Mar 2 Come on man 4,599
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sullivan County was issued at March 04 at 5:00PM CST

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bristol, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC