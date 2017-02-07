A Fundamental Purpose

A Fundamental Purpose

Why this car is automatic It's systematic It's hydromatic Why it's grease lightning! "Greased Lightning" - From the movie "Grease" My stepbrother recently posted a picture of his new car, a flashy little German model designed to take you down the road with the poise, power, grace and handling necessary to outrun the devil himself, should you find yourself in that predicament. I responded with a photo of my little runabout, a 20 year old Asian import sold under a domestic brand and designed to get you from point A to point B for the cheapest possible cost and the security of knowing even the devil would pity you for driving it.

