Fireman goes beyond the call with sur...

Fireman goes beyond the call with surprise phone call

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: GantDaily.com

All Amy and Doug Williams could do was to hope and pray their family's mountain retreat had weathered Tennessee's historic wildfires. The Williams' two-story home, tucked along a hillside near Gatlinburg's picturesque main strip, has been in the family for three generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bristol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfire 24 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Couple still loo... 8 hr Jason 18
Performers Beware of Stateline Bar & Grill (Nov '11) 22 hr Music 47
News "Shape note sing" continues East Tennessee trad... (Aug '07) Dec 21 Bill Lathan 16
Congrats Cougars Dec 20 Nick Saban 2
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) Dec 19 Cougar nation 4,562
Bristol tn fun? Dec 18 BenDover 8
Looking for Bobbie Branch Dec 18 Talksmack5050 1
See all Bristol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bristol Forum Now

Bristol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bristol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Bristol, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC