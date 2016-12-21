Crime 1 hour ago 1:21 p.m.Man in Bristol shooting spree sentenced to life in prison
The man charged in connection with a deadly Bristol shooting spree pleaded guilty Thursday morning and was sentenced to life in prison. Lakeem Scott was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and seven counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
