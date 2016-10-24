The Kruger Brothers 'Go Pink' at Premiere of Roan Mountain Suite
The Kruger Brothers have become world renowned for their unique classically-infused folk/acoustic music. The trio was recently joined by the The Kontras Quartet for the debut performance of an original work, commissioned to honor the region, history and legacy of Tennessee's Roan Mountain.
