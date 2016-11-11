NEWS Royal closes Tennessee pipe plant
Royal Building Products has closed its PVC pipe plant in Newbern, Tenn., about two months after its parent company Axiall Corp. was acquired by Westlake Chemical Corp. Royal notified the state of Tennessee in a Workforce Adjustment Training and Notification notice Oct. 20 that it began a permanent closure of the plant on Oct. 17, with all workers to be gone by April 30. Some 58 employees were affected by the closure, the WARN notice stated. Westlake spokesmen could not be reached for comment.
#1 Nov 9, 2016
Sucks to be y'all
#2 Nov 11, 2016
Water pipes? How's all those customers going to smoke pot?
