Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday and discussed the threat posed by North Korea, while putting pressure on Beijing over trade. "Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," the White House said of Trump's call with Xi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, spa...
|12 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10)
|Jun 16
|Anonymous
|5
|Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 6
|scott
|8
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May '17
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Phil Levine Honeymooners fan?
|Apr '17
|Frank Gannucci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC