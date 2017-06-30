Trump talks North Korea threat in cal...

Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday and discussed the threat posed by North Korea, while putting pressure on Beijing over trade. "Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," the White House said of Trump's call with Xi.

