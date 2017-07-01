Trump challenges states on voter frau...

Trump challenges states on voter fraud: - What are they trying to hide?'

President Trump and Vice President Pence walk through the cross hall as they arrive for the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House on June 22. BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Trump on Saturday lashed out at the more than two dozen states that have objected to a presidential commission's sweeping request for voter data, accusing them of circumventing public scrutiny over potential voter fraud. Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL.

