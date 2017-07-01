In tweet blitz, Trump defends his use of social media

Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 cr The Sounds will be fighting for the title of 'Music City' as the Honky Tonks while the Round Rock Express will be called the Dance Halls for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.