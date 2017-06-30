ASC held blood drive in Garden State

ASC held blood drive in Garden State

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Bridgewater, NJ; July 1, 2017. The entire month of June has been dedicated to the martyrdom of the Sri Guru Arjan Sahib the 5th divine 'Guru' who was tortured and killed by the Mughal rulers of the time and also to remember the Indian government's planned unprovoked attack of the holy Darbar Sahib which killed over 10,000 innocent Sikh civilians over a period of three days in early June 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville Zoning Board revisits cell phone towne... (Aug '10) Jun 16 Anonymous 5
Review: Total House Cleaning LLC (Jul '11) Jun 6 scott 8
News Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man May '17 Sam 1
Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08) Apr '17 Sal 8
Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville Apr '17 herbie 1
Phil Levine Honeymooners fan? Apr '17 Frank Gannucci 2
Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12) Mar '17 MarieN 3
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC