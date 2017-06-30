ASC held blood drive in Garden State

Bridgewater, NJ; July 1, 2017. The entire month of June has been dedicated to the martyrdom of the Sri Guru Arjan Sahib the 5th divine 'Guru' who was tortured and killed by the Mughal rulers of the time and also to remember the Indian government's planned unprovoked attack of the holy Darbar Sahib which killed over 10,000 innocent Sikh civilians over a period of three days in early June 1984.

