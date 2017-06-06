The Daily Rundown: Tuesday, June 6 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rPzOgY The Environmental Education Center at 190 Lord Stirling Road in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards will be the site of the Garden Social on Sunday, June 11. The naturalists of the Somerset County Park Commission Environmental Education Center are inviting the public to join the Garden Social from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The EEC is at 190 Lord Stirling Road in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards. The event is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.